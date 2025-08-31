No mean task to play hide-and-seek with Trump

The crystal ball does not foretell what Donald Trump may do next.

What do we know?

That his relationship with the European Union is frosty, that he is pally at the moment with President Vladimir Putin of Russia and, while he hates America’s trade deficit with China, he wants a deal with President Xi Jinping.

The surprise element is his transformed attitude to India. We’ve all heard about the 50 per cent tariffs, Trump’s brags about the India–Pakistan ceasefire that have embarrassed the Indian prime minister, and the persistence with which the POTUS repeats the claim, as if to demand a public acknowledgement from India of his administration’s role in brokering peace with Pakistan.

The doubling of tariff rates for India in the space of a few days — from 25 per cent to 50 per cent — was allegedly because India was “profiteering” from Russia’s war on Ukraine. India cited its “economic interests” to justify the purchases. For perspective, energy imports constitute two- thirds of India’s import bill.

Yet, while it is India’s sovereign right to procure oil from a source of its choice, and lower prices have a compelling logic, it is odd that the benefit of lower prices were not passed on to the Indian consumer, while enabling private Indian refiners to profit big-time from re-exporting processed petroleum products. That reality does make the “profiteering” argument tenable.

It’s a double bind, though, because India cannot stop crude procurement from Russia — not even to soften Trump — without jeopardising supplies of vital Russian weapons.