Donald Trump says tax plan is fuelling US growth

The president portrayed this policy landscape as a catalyst for industrial revival, pointing to landmark investments signaling renewed vigor in US manufacturing. Among them, Thermo Fisher Scientific’s $2 billion expansion in Ohio, Ford Motor Company’s $2 billion assembly plant in Louisville expected to create over 2,200 jobs, and Apple’s ambitious plan to produce all glass for its iPhones and Apple Watches in Kentucky. GE Aerospace also pledged a $1 billion infusion into American manufacturing, including $115 million in Cincinnati.

Trump linked these monumental investments to his broader strategy of tariffs and incentives designed to encourage companies to “build right here at home, not overseas”.

Local executives and workers echoed his optimism, highlighting tangible benefits such as the overtime tax break, which could add roughly $1,400 annually to each employee’s take-home pay. Bartender and distillery general manager Sami Biddle shared how the tax changes on tips and overtime had increased her refund and brought her closer to purchasing land to build a home of her own.

Yet, the speech also carried unmistakable political overtones, as Trump urged his audience to support Republican candidates in forthcoming elections while sharply criticising Democrats who had opposed the tax legislation.

In Hebron, the scene was one of optimism and economic promise, as the President framed a vision of an America where incentives, investment, and industriousness converge to create a thriving, homegrown prosperity.

With IANS inputs