White House: Trump clears waiver for India to buy Russian oil

In a move reflecting the delicate balance between geopolitics and global energy security, the White House announced that US President Donald Trump personally approved a temporary waiver allowing India to purchase Russian oil. The decision, officials said, forms part of a broader effort to steady global energy markets rattled by disruptions arising from the escalating US military campaign against Iran.

The waiver followed high-level consultations involving the president, the United States Department of the Treasury, and members of the national security establishment, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Speaking to reporters, Leavitt described the measure as a pragmatic step taken in recognition of India’s previous compliance with sanctions restrictions on Russian crude.

“The president and the secretary of the treasury and the whole national security team came to this decision because our allies in India have been good actors and have previously stopped buying sanctioned Russian oil,” she said.

Framing the waiver as a short-term stabilising measure, Leavitt noted that the crisis surrounding Iran had triggered tremors across global oil supply chains, creating a temporary vacuum in energy availability. Allowing India to receive the shipments, she explained, was part of Washington’s effort to cushion markets from sudden shocks.

“So as we work to appease this temporary gap of oil supply around the world because of the Iranians, we have temporarily permitted them to accept that Russian oil,” she said.

The press secretary also clarified that the crude cargoes in question had already begun their journey before the waiver was granted, quietly traversing international waters.