Cong renews attack over Bessent's ‘permission’ remark on Russian oil

The Congress on Saturday intensified its attack on the Narendra Modi government over remarks by US officials suggesting that Washington had allowed India to purchase Russian oil, calling the situation humiliating for the country.

The Opposition party’s criticism came after the United States said it had given “permission” to India to buy Russian oil that is already on ships at sea in order to ease global supply pressures amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had effectively issued a “certificate” to the Modi government for following US President Donald Trump’s directives.

“Does anything more need to be said about how cowardly and compromised the self-proclaimed 56-inch chest has become?” Ramesh said in a post on X, sharing a video clip of Bessent’s remarks.

In the clip, Bessent says the US had allowed India to purchase Russian oil “to ease the temporary gap of oil around the world”.

The BJP-led government rejected the Opposition’s criticism, with an unnamed senior government functionary asserting that India has never depended on permission from any country to buy Russian oil.

The official said the US waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian crude only removes friction in transactions and does not define India’s energy policy.