Trump says US will welcome skilled immigrants despite potential backlash

Trump added that these foreign experts are essential to ensuring that American workers acquire the skills required to operate advanced facilities, citing the example of the Hyundai battery plant in Georgia, where an immigration raid had previously caused disruptions. “Batteries are very dangerous to make. They're complex… And they brought in… a billion dollars to build a factory, and they were told to get out. I said, ‘Stop it. Don't be stupid.’ And we worked it out, and now they're teaching our people how to do it,” he said.

He emphasised that high-tech manufacturing, including chip and missile production, cannot be successfully executed without the right expertise. “You can’t take people off an unemployment line and say, ‘I'm going to put you into a factory, we're going to make missiles,’” Trump explained.

Trump’s comments come amid a broader crackdown on illegal immigration and ongoing debates over the H-1B visa programme, which allows companies to hire skilled foreign workers for specialised roles. While his administration has faced criticism for visa misuse and the alleged displacement of American workers, Trump argued that bringing in foreign talent is essential to meet the technical demands of new manufacturing plants.

“So for those of you that are doing the plants, you're going to have all the help you need… and our people are going to be just as good as your people ever were in not such a long period of time,” he added.

With PTI inputs