Trump says US will welcome skilled immigrants despite potential backlash
The US president says skilled foreign workers are needed to train Americans in chip and missile production
US President Donald Trump has stated that the United States must welcome skilled immigrants to teach American workers how to produce complex products such as computer chips and missiles, acknowledging that his stance could draw criticism from his political base.
Speaking at the US-Saudi Investment Forum on Wednesday, Trump highlighted that a number of highly sophisticated plants are being constructed across the country, which he said would play a crucial role in driving economic growth. Given the technical nature of the manufacturing processes, he argued that companies will need to bring in skilled workers from abroad to train local employees.
“And I may take a little heat. I always take a little heat from my people, the people that love me and the people that I love… sometimes they are way right,” Trump said, referring to supporters who favour stricter immigration controls.
Trump added that these foreign experts are essential to ensuring that American workers acquire the skills required to operate advanced facilities, citing the example of the Hyundai battery plant in Georgia, where an immigration raid had previously caused disruptions. “Batteries are very dangerous to make. They're complex… And they brought in… a billion dollars to build a factory, and they were told to get out. I said, ‘Stop it. Don't be stupid.’ And we worked it out, and now they're teaching our people how to do it,” he said.
He emphasised that high-tech manufacturing, including chip and missile production, cannot be successfully executed without the right expertise. “You can’t take people off an unemployment line and say, ‘I'm going to put you into a factory, we're going to make missiles,’” Trump explained.
Trump’s comments come amid a broader crackdown on illegal immigration and ongoing debates over the H-1B visa programme, which allows companies to hire skilled foreign workers for specialised roles. While his administration has faced criticism for visa misuse and the alleged displacement of American workers, Trump argued that bringing in foreign talent is essential to meet the technical demands of new manufacturing plants.
“So for those of you that are doing the plants, you're going to have all the help you need… and our people are going to be just as good as your people ever were in not such a long period of time,” he added.
