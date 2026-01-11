Donald Trump says Venezuela releasing political prisoners

US President Donald Trump took to social media to announce that Caracas had started releasing political prisoners “in a BIG WAY”, framing the development as a result of American pressure and recent US operations in the country.

He thanked Venezuela and said he hoped the released prisoners would remember “how lucky they got that the USA came along and did what had to be done,” adding ominously: “I HOPE THEY NEVER FORGET! If they do, it will not be good for them.”

While Trump did not detail which Venezuelan authorities were involved or how the United States had influenced the move, his comments came amid broader geopolitical shifts following a US military operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.