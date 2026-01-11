Donald Trump says Venezuela releasing political prisoners
Human rights groups report that the number of political prisoners released has risen, with at least 18 freed so far
US President Donald Trump took to social media to announce that Caracas had started releasing political prisoners “in a BIG WAY”, framing the development as a result of American pressure and recent US operations in the country.
He thanked Venezuela and said he hoped the released prisoners would remember “how lucky they got that the USA came along and did what had to be done,” adding ominously: “I HOPE THEY NEVER FORGET! If they do, it will not be good for them.”
While Trump did not detail which Venezuelan authorities were involved or how the United States had influenced the move, his comments came amid broader geopolitical shifts following a US military operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
Trump also said he loves the Venezuelan people and is working to make Venezuela “rich and safe again”.
Human rights groups report that the number of political prisoners released has risen, with at least 18 freed so far. The gradual releases follow increasing international pressure and ongoing political unrest in Venezuela, which holds hundreds of individuals detained for political reasons.
Trump also confirmed that a planned second wave of military action against Venezuela was cancelled due to improved cooperation, though US forces remain positioned to maintain security.
However, the situation remains tense, with the US State Department warning its citizens to leave Venezuela amid reports of armed groups and ongoing instability.
With agency inputs
