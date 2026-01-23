Donald Trump says Putin, Zelenskyy want deal, cites complex war
US president praises Venezuela’s leadership, cites oil shipments of over 50 million barrels to US
US President Donald Trump said the main obstacle to a Ukraine-Russia peace deal remains unresolved territorial and boundary disputes, calling the conflict complex and distancing himself from its origins.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning from Davos, Trump said the war should never have happened and blamed it on his predecessor. “This is Biden’s war. This isn’t my war,” he said, adding that disagreements over streets, rivers and borders have stalled negotiations for months.
Trump said both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appear willing to reach an agreement, though he stopped short of predicting a breakthrough. “I’m not making any predictions. There are no changes,” he said, noting that the parameters of a deal have been discussed for months.
He said Zelenskyy recently met him and expressed a desire to end the conflict, while warning that conditions inside Ukraine remain dire, particularly during winter, with civilians living without heat in extreme cold.
On Greenland, Trump said his administration was working toward a framework arrangement and suggested clarity would emerge within two weeks, citing a “good spirit” in negotiations and underscoring US military strength.
Trump also spoke about Venezuela, praising its leadership and saying more than 50 million barrels of oil were already being shipped to the United States, calling the arrangement beneficial for both countries.
Asked about JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Trump said he had not spoken to him since a lawsuit and accused the bank of cutting off his services, saying “you shouldn’t be debanked”.
On Iran, Trump said the US had deployed significant military assets but preferred to avoid conflict. He claimed he had intervened to stop mass executions and referenced past US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
Trump also said he could continue engaging in global peace efforts beyond his current term through the Board of Peace, which he said could work alongside the United Nations.
On domestic policy, he said he was not inclined to support allowing people to tap retirement savings for home purchases, citing strong performance in retirement funds.
With IANS inputs
