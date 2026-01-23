Donald Trump says Putin, Zelenskyy want deal, cites complex war

US President Donald Trump said the main obstacle to a Ukraine-Russia peace deal remains unresolved territorial and boundary disputes, calling the conflict complex and distancing himself from its origins.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning from Davos, Trump said the war should never have happened and blamed it on his predecessor. “This is Biden’s war. This isn’t my war,” he said, adding that disagreements over streets, rivers and borders have stalled negotiations for months.

Trump said both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appear willing to reach an agreement, though he stopped short of predicting a breakthrough. “I’m not making any predictions. There are no changes,” he said, noting that the parameters of a deal have been discussed for months.

He said Zelenskyy recently met him and expressed a desire to end the conflict, while warning that conditions inside Ukraine remain dire, particularly during winter, with civilians living without heat in extreme cold.