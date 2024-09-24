Donald Trump says won't run again for president if he loses in November

Former US president Donald Trump has ruled out running for the White House in 2028 if he loses his presidential bid in November 2023.

“No, I don’t. No, I don’t. I think that will be, that will be it. I don’t see that at all. I think that hopefully we’re gonna be successful,” Trump told host Sharyl Attkisson in an interview over the weekend.

Trump is running for presidential elections for the third consecutive term this time. He won the first time in 2016 and lost in his second attempt in 2020.

The 78-year-old former president is pitched in a tight race with Democratic presidential candidate vice president Kamala Harris. Trump would be 82 by the time of the next elections in 2028.

The presidential elections in the US will take place on 5 November.

When asked what keeps him healthy, Trump said he plays golf and tries to eat properly.

“Well, I used to play golf a little bit. That gave me, so I don’t know, but it seems to be quite a dangerous sport in retrospect. I try and eat properly. I try. I do the best,” the Republican presidential candidate said.

“I like perhaps all the wrong food. But then I say 'Does anybody know what the right food is?'" he asked. "I have people lecturing me for years, 'Oh don’t eat this, don’t eat that'. They’re gone, they have passed away long ago,” Trump said.