Trump secures billions in pledges at inaugural Gaza Board of Peace meeting

US President Donald Trump has announced billions of dollars in reconstruction pledges for Gaza at the inaugural meeting of his newly created Board of Peace, as a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas continues to hold.

Addressing delegates in Washington on Thursday, Trump said nine member states had committed an initial $7bn to a reconstruction fund for the Gaza Strip. He added that the United States would contribute $10bn to the board, though he did not provide details on how the American funding would be allocated.

Al Jazeera reported that according to Trump, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait have made early financial commitments towards rebuilding the war-damaged Palestinian territory.

“Every dollar spent is an investment in stability and the hope of a new and harmonious region,” he told the meeting, describing the board as a vehicle for shaping a more secure future.

Despite the scale of the pledges, they represent only a fraction of the estimated $70bn believed to be required to rebuild Gaza after more than two years of devastating conflict.

Alongside the financial commitments, five countries – Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Albania – have agreed to provide troops for a proposed international stabilisation force, a key element of Trump’s 20-point plan to end the war. Egypt and Jordan have offered to assist by training police officers.