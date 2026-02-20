Trump secures billions in pledges at inaugural Gaza Board of Peace meeting
US president announces $10bn US pledge and international Gaza force amid concerns over funding shortfall and lack of Palestinian representation
US President Donald Trump has announced billions of dollars in reconstruction pledges for Gaza at the inaugural meeting of his newly created Board of Peace, as a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas continues to hold.
Addressing delegates in Washington on Thursday, Trump said nine member states had committed an initial $7bn to a reconstruction fund for the Gaza Strip. He added that the United States would contribute $10bn to the board, though he did not provide details on how the American funding would be allocated.
Al Jazeera reported that according to Trump, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait have made early financial commitments towards rebuilding the war-damaged Palestinian territory.
“Every dollar spent is an investment in stability and the hope of a new and harmonious region,” he told the meeting, describing the board as a vehicle for shaping a more secure future.
Despite the scale of the pledges, they represent only a fraction of the estimated $70bn believed to be required to rebuild Gaza after more than two years of devastating conflict.
Alongside the financial commitments, five countries – Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Albania – have agreed to provide troops for a proposed international stabilisation force, a key element of Trump’s 20-point plan to end the war. Egypt and Jordan have offered to assist by training police officers.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said his country was prepared to deploy up to 8,000 personnel to help ensure the success of the peace effort. The force, to be led by a US general with an Indonesian deputy, is expected to begin operations in Rafah, with the aim of training a new Palestinian police service. Plans envisage building up to 12,000 police officers alongside a 20,000-strong stabilisation contingent.
The proposed disarmament of Hamas forms part of the broader strategy, although the group has indicated reluctance to surrender its weapons while Israeli military operations continue. Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said any international presence should focus on safeguarding the ceasefire and preventing further Israeli attacks, suggesting that disarmament could be discussed without offering a firm commitment.
Trump first floated the idea of the Board of Peace last September as part of efforts to bring the war to an end. Since the October ceasefire, however, its remit has expanded, with the president signalling that the body could in future address other global conflicts.
The board has drawn criticism for including Israeli representatives but no Palestinian members. Reporting from Gaza City, Al Jazeera correspondent Hani Mahmoud said many Palestinians remained sceptical, citing previous reconstruction conferences that failed to deliver promised funding or meaningful political progress.
More than 40 countries, along with the European Union, sent officials to the meeting. Germany, Italy, Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom were among those participating as observers rather than full members.
