Gaza: World uniting for peace, finally, but negotiations remain fragile

Yvette Cooper has said the world may be nearing a peace agreement for Gaza that could end two years of conflict and humanitarian disaster, suggesting international resolve is at a turning point. The newly appointed UK foreign secretary, just back from the recent UN summit, said: “We’ve reached a moment where the world wants to end this war,” referencing US president Donald Trump’s statement that a deal may be close.

In an interview with The Guardian ahead of a Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Cooper urged Israel to "urgently change course" from its renewed offensive in Gaza. But Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the UN his country "must finish the job".

Despite pressure from within Labour to declare Israel's actions as genocide, Cooper stuck to the government's official line, saying that such a determination must be made through legal channels.

She acknowledged the dire state of the humanitarian crisis, saying "words seem hollow" in the face of the suffering, particularly that of Palestinian children, and stressed the need to seize on new diplomatic momentum to end their "screams and pain".

Cooper, believed to have been among cabinet members pushing Keir Starmer to recognise a Palestinian state, said that while she understood the emotional response to the situation in Gaza, her focus had to be on achieving an end to the war.