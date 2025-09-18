Donald Trump seeks terror tag for Antifa after Charlie Kirk killing

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to classify the left-wing Antifa movement as a “major terrorist organisation”, reviving a controversial proposal first raised during his previous term.

The late-night declaration came on Truth Social at around 1.30 am local time while the president was on a state visit to the United Kingdom. Trump claimed the move would be accompanied by investigations into those allegedly financing the movement.

“I am pleased to inform our many US patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, a sick, dangerous, radical left disaster, as a major terrorist organisation,” he wrote. “I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards.”

What is Antifa?

Antifa – short for “anti-fascist” – is not a formal organisation but a loose, decentralised movement. Its supporters campaign against racism, the far right and what they view as fascism, often dressing in black and sometimes endorsing confrontational tactics. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) describes it as “a decentralised, leaderless movement composed of loose collections of groups, networks and individuals.”

While some activists linked to antifa have engaged in violence or vandalism, watchdog groups note that such behaviour is not typical. Trump’s former FBI director, Christopher Wray, told Congress in 2020 that antifa was “an ideology, not an organisation,” complicating attempts to apply a terrorism designation.

Questions Over Legality

Legal experts have long argued that branding antifa as a terrorist group raises constitutional concerns. A 2023 Congressional Research Service report noted that designating domestic groups risks infringing First Amendment protections of free speech and association, particularly when the target lacks clear organisational structure.

Political Reactions

Supporters of the president praised the announcement. Republican senator Bill Cassidy said antifa had “seized upon a movement of legitimate grievances to promote violence and anarchy,” adding that the president was right to highlight its role.