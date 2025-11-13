Donald Trump signs funding bill, ending record 43-day government shutdown
The record shutdown deepened partisan divides as Trump took drastic steps to pressure Democrats over spending
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday night signed a government funding bill, ending a record 43-day shutdown that left federal workers unpaid, stranded travellers at airports, and long lines at food banks.
The shutdown — the longest in US history — deepened partisan rifts in Washington as Trump took unprecedented steps, including cancelling projects and attempting to fire federal workers, to pressure Democrats over their spending demands.
Blaming Democrats for the impasse, Trump urged voters to remember the episode during next year’s midterm elections. “You should not forget this,” he said. “When we come up to midterms and other things, don't forget what they've done to our country.”
The House passed the funding bill earlier in the day in a largely party-line vote of 222–209, following the Senate’s approval on Monday.
Lawmakers’ frustration was evident during floor debates. Republicans accused Democrats of exploiting the shutdown’s hardships to win policy concessions.
“They knew it would cause pain, and they did it anyway,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson.
Democrats, meanwhile, said Republicans had pushed through tax breaks benefiting the wealthy while refusing to extend health insurance subsidies for ordinary Americans. “This bill leaves families twisting in the wind,” said Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.).
Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries vowed to keep fighting for the subsidies. “This fight is not over. We're just getting started,” he said.
The deal — brokered by eight senators who broke ranks with Democrats — funds three major spending bills and extends the rest of government funding through January 30. It also reverses federal worker firings that occurred during the shutdown, guarantees back pay, and protects against further layoffs through January.
The measure allocates $203.5 million for lawmakers’ security and $28 million for Supreme Court justices’ protection. It also ensures continued funding for key food assistance programs through the rest of the fiscal year.
However, Democrats criticized a late addition allowing senators to sue if federal agencies search their electronic records without notice — a clause seen as benefiting Republican lawmakers under FBI scrutiny from Trump’s 2020 election probe. Speaker Johnson said he was “very angry” about the provision and promised a review next week.
The most contentious issue remains the expiring enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits, which make health insurance more affordable. Democrats sought to extend them through the funding bill, but Republicans resisted, calling them temporary COVID-era subsidies.
Without renewal, premiums could more than double for millions, and over 2 million Americans could lose coverage next year, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
Republicans say they might consider an extension with new limits, such as income caps. Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins (R-Maine) signaled support for a modified version, but House Democrats remain doubtful.
“They’ve been trying to repeal the health law for 15 years,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.). “That’s where they’re trying to go.”
With AP/PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines