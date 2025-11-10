Over 2,000 flights cancelled across US as federal govt shutdown enters day 40

The US federal government shutdown entered its 40th day on Sunday, 9 November, throwing the nation’s air travel into chaos with more than 2,000 flight cancellations and over 8,000 delays reported nationwide, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

The disruption follows the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) flight reduction policy, which came into effect on Friday to ease staffing pressures caused by the prolonged shutdown. Flight cancellations spiked sharply — from 202 on Thursday to 1,025 on Friday, and 1,566 on Saturday — as per Xinhua News Agency.

With the number of air traffic controllers taking leave steadily increasing since the shutdown began on 1 October, many others are being forced to work overtime to maintain operations.