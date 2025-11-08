Flights resume at Delhi airport after technical glitch fixed

For much of Friday, 7 November, the skies above Delhi shimmered with uncertainty as flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were thrown into disarray by a technical snag in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. But by late evening, calm began to return: the Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced that the fault in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) had been identified, rectified, and service gradually restored.

The disruption, though brief, sent ripples across India’s busiest airport, grounding aircraft, delaying departures, and leaving passengers stranded in terminals and on tarmacs. The hum of frustration gave way to cautious relief as word spread that the issue — a glitch in the IP-based AMSS — had been resolved.

In a late-night statement, the AAI “deeply regretted” the inconvenience caused to passengers and airlines, reaffirming its “commitment to the highest standards of operational safety, reliability, and service excellence” across the nation’s air traffic management network.