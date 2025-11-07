Delhi airport’s air traffic control faces tech issues; nearly 300 flights delayed

Delhi’s skies and terminals were thrown into turbulence on Friday as nearly 300 flights faced delays at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), leaving hundreds of passengers stranded in long queues and anxious over travel plans. The disruption stems from a technical glitch in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) — a critical backbone of air traffic control that manages flight plan data — forcing controllers to resort to manual preparations, a laborious process that has slowed operations across the airport.

The nation’s busiest airport, which handles over 1,500 flight movements daily, witnessed a ripple of delays affecting major carriers including IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air. Flights departing from Delhi faced average delays of around 60 minutes, while congestion compounded in the skies and on the tarmac.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI), which oversees air traffic control and navigation services, confirmed that technical teams are racing against time to restore the AMSS system. “Flight operations at Delhi airport are facing delays due to a technical issue in the AMSS,” an official said.