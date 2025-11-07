Delhi airport’s air traffic control faces tech issues; nearly 300 flights delayed
Delhi’s busiest airport, handling 1,500+ daily flights, is seeing widespread delays affecting IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air
Delhi’s skies and terminals were thrown into turbulence on Friday as nearly 300 flights faced delays at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), leaving hundreds of passengers stranded in long queues and anxious over travel plans. The disruption stems from a technical glitch in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) — a critical backbone of air traffic control that manages flight plan data — forcing controllers to resort to manual preparations, a laborious process that has slowed operations across the airport.
The nation’s busiest airport, which handles over 1,500 flight movements daily, witnessed a ripple of delays affecting major carriers including IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air. Flights departing from Delhi faced average delays of around 60 minutes, while congestion compounded in the skies and on the tarmac.
The Airport Authority of India (AAI), which oversees air traffic control and navigation services, confirmed that technical teams are racing against time to restore the AMSS system. “Flight operations at Delhi airport are facing delays due to a technical issue in the AMSS,” an official said.
Meanwhile, the airport operator DIAL assured passengers that the matter is being handled “on priority with close coordination among ATC, DIAL, and other stakeholders”, expressing regret for the disruption and the inconvenience caused.
The glitch, originating Thursday evening, has rendered air traffic controllers unable to automatically receive flight plans via the Auto Track System (AMS). With data now processed manually, every flight requires extra attention, creating a domino effect of cascading delays.
Inside IGIA, the scene was a mix of impatience and resignation — passengers huddled near boarding gates, checking updates repeatedly, as the airport staff navigated the unusual challenge. Airlines posted updates on X, with IndiGo noting, “Flights across all airlines at #DelhiAirport and some other airports in the northern region are currently experiencing delays due to an ongoing technical issue with the AMSS.”
As teams work to restore the system, the day has become a test of patience for travelers and a reminder of the delicate orchestration behind air traffic operations, where even a single technical fault can ripple through one of India’s busiest aviation hubs.
With PTI inputs
