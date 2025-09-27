Trump steps back from Ukraine peace efforts; Europe faces urgent security challenges

In a dramatic reversal on the Ukraine crisis, US President Donald Trump appears to be stepping back from Washington’s frontline role in peace talks with Russia. Earlier, Trump had pledged that, if re-elected, he would end the war swiftly. Now, on Truth Social, he hailed Kyiv’s ability to “fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form”, placing the burden of support squarely on Europe and NATO, marking a stark shift in America’s engagement in the conflict.

“Time, patience, and the financial support of Europe, in particular NATO, are key. The US commitment is limited to supplying weapons to NATO for their use,” Trump wrote, ending with a casual “Good luck to all!” —interpreted as a clear indication of his withdrawal from peace negotiations with both Ukraine and Russia.

Rising Russian threats and European responsibility

The move comes amid renewed Russian provocations, including drones disrupting Danish airspace near Copenhagen, believed to be linked to Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned of such “dystopian drone wars” during his speech at the UN general assembly on 24 September.

The European Union has reiterated its resolve to counter Russian aggression, with EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen emphasising that the war “needs to end with a just and lasting peace for Ukraine”. However, Europe now faces a complex set of challenges in stepping up its role in a US-withdrawn security landscape.