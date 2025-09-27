Trump steps back from Ukraine peace efforts; Europe faces urgent security challenges
Trump’s retreat shifts Ukraine’s defense burden to Europe, requiring unprecedented financial, strategic, and military coordination
In a dramatic reversal on the Ukraine crisis, US President Donald Trump appears to be stepping back from Washington’s frontline role in peace talks with Russia. Earlier, Trump had pledged that, if re-elected, he would end the war swiftly. Now, on Truth Social, he hailed Kyiv’s ability to “fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form”, placing the burden of support squarely on Europe and NATO, marking a stark shift in America’s engagement in the conflict.
“Time, patience, and the financial support of Europe, in particular NATO, are key. The US commitment is limited to supplying weapons to NATO for their use,” Trump wrote, ending with a casual “Good luck to all!” —interpreted as a clear indication of his withdrawal from peace negotiations with both Ukraine and Russia.
Rising Russian threats and European responsibility
The move comes amid renewed Russian provocations, including drones disrupting Danish airspace near Copenhagen, believed to be linked to Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned of such “dystopian drone wars” during his speech at the UN general assembly on 24 September.
The European Union has reiterated its resolve to counter Russian aggression, with EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen emphasising that the war “needs to end with a just and lasting peace for Ukraine”. However, Europe now faces a complex set of challenges in stepping up its role in a US-withdrawn security landscape.
Coalition complexity
The so-called “coalition of the willing” — including EU and NATO members, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea — remains fragmented, with varying levels of commitment to Ukraine. Membership has expanded from 8 countries in February to 39 by September, but coordination remains unclear. Even within NATO and the EU, countries like Hungary and Slovakia have taken ambiguous positions, complicating collective action.
Financial and military pressures
Europeans are contending with inflation, domestic spending pressures, and public finance constraints, even as Germany and the EU mobilise over €10 billion (GBP 8.7 billion) in their 2027 budget to support Ukraine. France’s finances are strained, while Spain has defied NATO’s 5 per cent defence spending target. Trump’s potential return to power could further curtail US financial support, leaving Europe to fill the gap.
Urgent European action needed
Experts warn that Europe must act swiftly on multiple fronts:
Increase funding to Ukraine and coalition efforts
Enhance air defenses, long-range strike capabilities, and manpower
Develop a robust European defence-industrial base
Strengthen decision-making mechanisms to ensure rapid responses
European nations must balance three partially aligned priorities: keeping the US engaged, building independent military capacity, and sustaining Ukraine’s resistance against Russia. Only by acting decisively can Europe prevent the Kremlin from escalating its war into a full-blown confrontation with the West.
In essence, Trump’s retreat signals that the future of Ukraine’s defense rests increasingly on European shoulders, demanding unprecedented financial, strategic, and military coordination across the continent.
