Trump takes aim at EV push, pledges freedom of choice for American car buyers

US President Donald Trump has reignited his campaign against aggressive electric vehicle policies, telling auto workers in Michigan that Americans should have the freedom to choose between electric cars and traditional gasoline-powered vehicles.

Speaking during a visit to the General Motors Milford Proving Ground, Trump declared that his administration had dismantled what he called the previous government’s “unrealistic” electric vehicle agenda, arguing that the rules imposed under former president Joe Biden threatened the future of America’s iconic automobile industry.

“On day one, I ended Biden's insane electric vehicle mandate that would have crushed the US auto industry forever,” Trump said, framing the policy reversal as a move to protect manufacturing jobs and preserve consumer choice.

Trump argued that the rapid shift toward electric vehicles could reshape the auto workforce, noting that EV production generally requires fewer workers compared with conventional vehicles. Addressing Mary Barra, who was present during the event, Trump said electric cars may be part of the future but insisted buyers should not be pushed away from internal-combustion vehicles.

“If you want an electric car, they make electric cars too. But if you want to buy a combustion vehicle, if you want to buy anything you want, they make,” Trump said, emphasizing his vision of a market driven by consumer demand rather than government mandates.