Trump the self-appointed war-stopper makes fresh Nobel pitch

US President Donald Trump has once again put himself forward as the world’s ultimate peacemaker, insisting he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for what he says is his unparalleled record of stopping major wars — sometimes with nothing more than charm, leverage, and a really good phone call.

Speaking at the White House, Trump claimed he “settled eight wars” that had been dragging on for decades. “Big ones”, he said, some going on for “36 years, 32 years, 31 years… you get the idea”.

He also — for the gazillionth time — claimed to have nipped a looming India-Pakistan conflict in the bud, noting that “already eight jets were shot out of the air” before he swooped in to save the day. And yes, he did it without using nuclear weapons — because that’s how superheroes operate.