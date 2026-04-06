Donald Trump threatens devastating strikes on Iran over deadline

In a stark and commanding declaration, US President Donald Trump signalled the prospect of sweeping strikes against Iran, warning that Tehran could face the annihilation of its critical infrastructure if it fails to heed US demands.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Trump painted a vivid picture of potential devastation, invoking a scenario in which the nation’s power plants and bridges could crumble under the weight of American resolve.

“If they don’t act by Tuesday evening, they won’t have any power plants and they won’t have any bridges standing,” Trump cautioned, the words echoing with unmistakable gravitas. He further amplified the warning, suggesting that the entirety of Iran’s industrial backbone could be at risk, stating that the country could lose “every power plant and every other plant they have in the whole country.”

These ominous remarks arrive amid escalating tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow but globally vital chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply flows. Recent days have seen a tempest of military maneuvers, threats, and diplomatic overtures, as Washington presses Tehran to reopen the critical waterway.