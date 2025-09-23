Trump to meet Pak PM, other Arab leaders in ‘multilateral meeting’ at UNGA
The talks will focus on diplomatic and humanitarian measures to end the Gaza conflict, including ceasefire and long-term stability
US President Donald Trump will meet a select group of leaders from Muslim countries, including Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the White House announced on Monday, 22 September.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump will hold a multilateral meeting on Tuesday with leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the UAE, and Jordan. The discussions are expected to focus on diplomatic, political, and humanitarian measures to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza, including pathways to de-escalation, ceasefire arrangements, and long-term stability in the region.
While Pakistani media had reported that Trump might hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the White House clarified that his bilateral engagements would be limited to the UN Secretary-General and the leaders of Ukraine, Argentina, and the European Union.
Background on US-Pakistan Engagements
President Trump has previously engaged with Pakistan’s leadership, including hosting army chief Asim Munir for a lunch meeting in June. During his second term, Trump has signed agreements with Islamabad covering critical minerals, oil, and cryptocurrencies, and Pakistan has benefited from a favourable 19 per cent tariff rate.
Trump has also claimed credit for resolving tensions between India and Pakistan following the April attack on Indian tourists in Pahalgam, though the Indian government denied US mediation, stating the conflict ended after direct communication between the military leaderships of the two countries.
Pakistan has also nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize and reportedly played a mediating role in the Iran-Israel conflict in June.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines