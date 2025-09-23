Trump to meet Pak PM, other Arab leaders in ‘multilateral meeting’ at UNGA

US President Donald Trump will meet a select group of leaders from Muslim countries, including Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the White House announced on Monday, 22 September.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump will hold a multilateral meeting on Tuesday with leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the UAE, and Jordan. The discussions are expected to focus on diplomatic, political, and humanitarian measures to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza, including pathways to de-escalation, ceasefire arrangements, and long-term stability in the region.

While Pakistani media had reported that Trump might hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the White House clarified that his bilateral engagements would be limited to the UN Secretary-General and the leaders of Ukraine, Argentina, and the European Union.