Trump touts US power as Hormuz stability hangs in the balance

Against the backdrop of simmering tensions in the Gulf, US President Donald Trump struck a defiant note on Thursday, insisting that Washington has both the military might and the resolve to secure the Strait of Hormuz without assistance from its European allies.

Speaking at the White House, Trump painted a picture of American self-reliance, brushing aside suggestions that safeguarding one of the world's most vital maritime arteries required a broader international coalition.

“We don't need their help,” Trump declared. “We're the most powerful military in the world.”

The remarks came as uncertainty continues to swirl around the narrow waterway that serves as the lifeline of global energy markets. Linking the strait's future directly to negotiations with Tehran, Trump expressed confidence that the passage would reopen and remain secure once a deal is reached.

“The main parts of the deal are they can't have a nuclear weapon,” he said. “The strait will open immediately.”