Donald Trump unfit to lead the country, says Kamala Harris

Launching a scathing attack on her Republican rival former president Donald Trump, vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Wednesday, 23 October, charged that he is “unfit” to lead the country.

“Yesterday we learned that Donald Trump's former chief of staff, John Kelly, a retired four-star general, confirmed that while Donald Trump was president, he said he wanted generals like Adolf Hitler had,” Harris told reporters at her official residence in the American Capital.

“Donald Trump said that because he does not want a military that is loyal to the United States Constitution. He wants a military that is loyal to him. He wants a military who will be loyal to him personally, one that will obey his orders even when he tells them to break the law or abandon their oath to the Constitution of the United States,” she said.

“In just the past week, Donald Trump has repeatedly called his fellow Americans the enemy from within, and even said that he would use the United States military to go after American citizens,” Harris said.

Harris, who became the nominee of the Democratic Party a little over 100 days ahead of the 5 November general elections, said this a day after Kelly, Trump’s former chief of staff, spoke against him.

“Certainly, the former president is in the far-right area, he’s certainly an authoritarian, admires people who are dictators — he has said that. So, he certainly falls into the general definition of fascist, for sure,” Kelly told The New York Times in an interview.