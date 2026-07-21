Trump unleashes fresh tariff wave on Canada, deepening North American trade rift

A fresh storm has swept across North American trade relations as US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 50 per cent tariff on hundreds of Canadian products, accusing Ottawa of unfairly restricting American exports of automobiles, alcohol and dairy goods.

Invoking Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, Trump signed three proclamations introducing the new duties, with the White House framing the move as an attempt to “level the playing field” for American businesses and counter what it described as Canada’s discriminatory trade practices.

The tariffs are set to take effect 30 days after being signed and will apply even to goods that qualify for preferential treatment under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). However, key sectors such as energy, potash, fish, critical minerals and products already covered under separate Section 232 tariffs have been excluded.

The sweeping measures target a wide array of Canadian imports, from wine and hockey sticks to cement and consumer goods, with hundreds of product categories listed for the additional levy.

The White House accused Canada of maintaining policies that favoured other trading partners over American exporters, particularly in the automotive, alcohol and dairy sectors.