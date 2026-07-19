Iran crosses Trump’s ‘Red Line’, strikes Gulf US bases

Even as the United States confirmed that Iranian strikes killed two soldiers in Jordan, Iranian commentators claimed the toll could be much higher and warned of a fresh escalation in the coming days.

Media reports from the region said US fighter jets struck Qeshm Island at around 6:10 am local time on Sunday, 19 July 2026. The Associated Press reported that US strikes hit multiple locations across southern Iran overnight, including areas near Sirik on the Strait of Hormuz around 1:30 am local time, Hajiabad, Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island and Shadegan in Khuzestan province. Iran also said US strikes destroyed a desalination plant and pipeline in Jask county, southern Iran, disrupting drinking water supplies to 20 villages with a combined population of more than 10,000 people.

Meanwhile, in a written statement, Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei said US President Donald Trump’s signature was “worthless and invalid”, accusing Washington of repeatedly violating agreements with Tehran. He said the US breaches of the memorandum of understanding — referring to the United States as the “Great Satan” — showed that the US president’s commitments could not be trusted.

Besides the CENTCOM naval headquarters in Bahrain and the US air base in Jordan, Iran also targeted one of Kuwait’s key oil facilities, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation. Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, issued a direct warning to US forces on social media, urging them to leave the region. “If US troops truly understood what our wise Supreme Leader meant by ‘unforgettable lessons,’ they would not waste a single second before fleeing,” Azizi was quoted as saying.

In another sign of escalation, Iran’s judiciary is reported to have issued a formal indictment against the US president and the Israeli prime minister as part of a legal effort to prosecute alleged aggressors under international law. A judiciary spokesman said all damages from recent conflicts had been documented, adding that international law requires aggressors to be prosecuted and pay compensation.