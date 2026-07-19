‘Trump’s signature is worthless’, says Khamenei as US strikes kill 50 in Iran

As the Gulf conflict spirals into one of its most dangerous phases in years, Iran has accused the United States of deepening the crisis through relentless military strikes, while its leadership has dismissed Washington's commitments as devoid of credibility.

At least 50 people have been killed and around 500 injured in US strikes on Iran since the latest escalation began, according to Tehran's Health Ministry. Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpur said on X that 12 civilians lost their lives in the past 24 hours alone. Of the injured, 460 have been discharged after treatment, while 37 remain hospitalised, Italian news agency Adnkronos reported.

Amid the rising casualties, Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei launched a sharp attack on US President Donald Trump, declaring that the repeated violation of commitments under the memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington had rendered Trump's signature "worthless." The remarks were carried by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) news agency, Sepah.

In a message to the Iranian people carried by state media, Khamenei accused the United States of once again exposing its "true and unmasked face", describing Washington as deceitful, unreliable and driven by aggression. He warned that any further military escalation would invite "unforgettable lessons" from Iran and the broader resistance front.