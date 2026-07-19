‘Trump’s signature is worthless’, says Khamenei as US strikes kill 50 in Iran
Of the injured, 460 have been discharged after treatment, while 37 remain hospitalised, Italian news agency Adnkronos reports
As the Gulf conflict spirals into one of its most dangerous phases in years, Iran has accused the United States of deepening the crisis through relentless military strikes, while its leadership has dismissed Washington's commitments as devoid of credibility.
At least 50 people have been killed and around 500 injured in US strikes on Iran since the latest escalation began, according to Tehran's Health Ministry. Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpur said on X that 12 civilians lost their lives in the past 24 hours alone. Of the injured, 460 have been discharged after treatment, while 37 remain hospitalised, Italian news agency Adnkronos reported.
Amid the rising casualties, Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei launched a sharp attack on US President Donald Trump, declaring that the repeated violation of commitments under the memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington had rendered Trump's signature "worthless." The remarks were carried by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) news agency, Sepah.
In a message to the Iranian people carried by state media, Khamenei accused the United States of once again exposing its "true and unmasked face", describing Washington as deceitful, unreliable and driven by aggression. He warned that any further military escalation would invite "unforgettable lessons" from Iran and the broader resistance front.
The remarks came as the fragile MoU appeared to unravel amid intensifying hostilities. Iranian deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi announced that Tehran had suspended its obligations under the agreement, accusing Washington of abandoning all its commitments.
"There is no news of negotiations," Gharibabadi said, stressing that Iran's priority was now the decisive defence of the country. He warned that US military action would only be met with stronger retaliation.
The war of words came as the battlefield continued to expand. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces had concluded a seventh straight night of strikes, targeting Iranian surveillance facilities, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons depots and maritime capabilities.
"More than 50,000 American service members are operating across the West Asia and remain vigilant, lethal, and ready," CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X.
Iranian state media, however, reported that the latest wave of US attacks killed three people and injured eight others.
Signalling an aggressive response, the IRGC said it had struck the US naval fuel support pier at Al Ahmadi Port in Kuwait and targeted the US combat aircraft site at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.
The conflict's ripple effects were felt across the Gulf. Jordan said its air defence systems intercepted Iranian missiles, Bahrain reported thwarting multiple aerial attacks, while Kuwait said an Iranian strike triggered a fire at a power and water desalination plant, according to local media.
In a stark warning, the IRGC said countries hosting US military forces should expect "corresponding responses" if their territory is used to launch attacks against Iran, underscoring the growing risk of the conflict spreading further across the region.
With agency inputs