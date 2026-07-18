US strikes Iran for 7th straight night as Tehran hits Kuwait desalination plants

The United States carried out a seventh consecutive night of strikes on Iran, targeting military infrastructure across the country, while Tehran retaliated with missile attacks on US allies in the Gulf, hitting Kuwait's critical desalination and power infrastructure for the second day in a row and prompting temporary flight suspensions.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces struck surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage facilities and maritime capabilities using fighter aircraft, drones, warships and other military assets before ending the operation at 9.30 pm ET on Friday.

Iranian state media reported explosions in the central city of Yazd, on Qeshm Island and near the strategic port of Bandar Abbas, close to the Strait of Hormuz.

As Iran responded to the latest US offensive, Kuwait said another electricity and water desalination plant had been struck by a missile attack, triggering a fire in one of the facility's components and forcing several power generation units offline.

The latest strike came a day after another desalination and power facility was damaged, raising concerns over the security of Kuwait's critical infrastructure. The Gulf nation relies heavily on desalination plants for its drinking water, making them among the country's most strategically important civilian facilities. Authorities also temporarily suspended flights as missiles crossed the region.

Jordan's military said it intercepted 10 Iranian missiles that entered its airspace overnight, while Bahrain said its air defences had thwarted Iranian attacks. Iran's armed forces claimed to have targeted multiple US military facilities across Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan and, for the first time since the conflict escalated, Syria.

US officials rejected several of Tehran's claims, although media reports citing American officials said several US service members had been injured during recent Iranian attacks on two military bases in Jordan.

The latest exchange follows the collapse of a temporary ceasefire agreed in June to facilitate negotiations between Washington and Tehran. President Donald Trump declared the truce "over" last week after talks failed to produce a breakthrough, triggering a renewed US military campaign against Iran.