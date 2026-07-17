US launches sixth round of strikes on Iran as conflict intensifies
CENTCOM says military sites were targeted; Iran reports civilian infrastructure hit and claims retaliation against US base in Bahrain
The United States has carried out a sixth consecutive round of air strikes against Iran, with US military officials saying the operation targeted military infrastructure, while Iranian authorities reported damage to civilian facilities and fresh casualties.
The latest strikes come after Washington blamed Tehran for attacking a Cyprus-flagged vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, an incident the US says prompted its ongoing military responseus.
Al Jazeera said quoted officials in Iran's southern city of Bandar Abbas, saying, power infrastructure and a railway station were among the sites hit during the overnight attacks. Iranian sources said at least seven to eight people were killed and nine others injured. The casualty figures could not be independently verified.
Iran's military said it had launched strikes targeting US aircraft at a military base in Bahrain. Kuwait's armed forces also said they were responding to missile and drone attacks, although they did not identify those responsible.
Addressing the nation on Friday, US President Donald Trump said American forces held the upper hand in the conflict being fought alongside Israel against Iran.
"You will see the fruits of that labour very, very shortly," Trump said.
In a statement, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed it had completed the sixth round of military operations against Iran.
The command said fighter aircraft, drones and naval assets had carried out precision strikes against dozens of Iranian military targets, including coastal surveillance systems, air defence sites, logistics infrastructure and maritime capabilities.
CENTCOM also said more than 50,000 US military personnel remained deployed across the Middle East and were "vigilant, lethal, and ready" amid the escalating regional conflict.
The latest exchange of strikes marks another sharp escalation in tensions, with both sides continuing to exchange military action and claims of retaliation as fears grow of a wider regional conflict.