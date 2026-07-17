US launches sixth round of strikes on Iran as conflict intensifies

The United States has carried out a sixth consecutive round of air strikes against Iran, with US military officials saying the operation targeted military infrastructure, while Iranian authorities reported damage to civilian facilities and fresh casualties.

The latest strikes come after Washington blamed Tehran for attacking a Cyprus-flagged vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, an incident the US says prompted its ongoing military responseus.

Al Jazeera said quoted officials in Iran's southern city of Bandar Abbas, saying, power infrastructure and a railway station were among the sites hit during the overnight attacks. Iranian sources said at least seven to eight people were killed and nine others injured. The casualty figures could not be independently verified.

Iran's military said it had launched strikes targeting US aircraft at a military base in Bahrain. Kuwait's armed forces also said they were responding to missile and drone attacks, although they did not identify those responsible.