Iran vows to retain control over Strait of Hormuz as tensions with US escalate

Iran has declared that it will not allow any external power to dictate security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz, with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf linking the country's national security directly to maintaining its role in the strategic waterway.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Qalibaf said Iran's security depended on preserving what he described as "Iranian arrangements" in the administration of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that Tehran would not permit the "enemy" to impose its will.

Qalibaf, who also heads Iran's negotiating team, accused the United States of seeking opportunities to weaken Iran in pursuit of its own interests.

He said Tehran's decisions in both conflict and diplomacy must be guided by national interests, long-term strategy and a realistic assessment of the situation.

While stressing that Iran does not seek war, Qalibaf said the country must remain prepared for military confrontation to protect its sovereignty and national interests.

He added that diplomacy and negotiations should continue alongside military preparedness to safeguard Iran's strategic objectives.