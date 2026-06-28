US, Iran attack and warn each other, threaten to resume full-scale war

Asked about the long-standing description of Lebanon as a political graveyard for Israeli leaders, Netanyahu dismissed the remark, saying, "Who cares?" He added: "Whether it's a political graveyard or not, I will do whatever is necessary to ensure the security and victory of the State of Israel. If we need to enter Lebanon, we will enter Lebanon. If we need to act forcefully there, we will." Lebanon was effectively telling Hezbollah and Iran: "Get out. We're making peace with Israel, whether you like it or not, Netanyahu exulted.

Hezbollah secretary-general Naim Qassem on Saturday, 27 June, called the US-sponsored Lebanon-Israel agreement “null and void”, saying it legitimises Israeli occupation of Lebanon and vowed to continue defending Lebanese territory. Qassem emphasised that Beirut had ignored the Iran-US Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement, which “placed a halt to the war on Lebanon as its first item,” and chose to “abandon the cards of strength” while granting Israel “what it wants for free.”

Linking Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon to the removal of weapons across the country is a “dangerous violation” of Lebanon’s constitutional law and a betrayal of the thousands who have been killed by Israeli attacks across the country, he added. Mass protests broke out in Beirut by Hezbollah supporters against the framework agreement even as Netanyahu claimed that the agreement had been welcomed by Christians and several Muslim sects in Lebanon. As part of the agreement, the US pledged $100 million to modernise Lebanon’s armed forces.

There is outrage in Iran and the Iranian Assembly of Experts has warned against reopening the Strait of Hormuz. “Given the abundant evidence that the enemy seeks only to gain time to regroup and prepare for future plans, including the upcoming elections, after which another attack is considered likely, the issues contained in the memorandum of understanding must be resolved within the specified 30-day and 60-day timeframes. The negotiations must not be allowed to become prolonged or drawn out,” the statement issued early on 28 June 2026 reads.

Iranian Strategic Affairs expert Seyed Mohammad Marandi reminded his audience on Saturday, while speaking on TV channels, "All American presidents have broken their pledges, and Iran is aware of that, and accordingly, the Strait of Hormuz has not been fully opened…Iran will not allow the Trump regime to benefit from the MOU unless it swiftly abides by all of its commitments,” he asserted.