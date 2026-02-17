Trump ups pressure on Kyiv as Russia and Ukraine hold peace talks in Geneva

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the talks would be held behind closed doors, shielded from media glare. Unlike earlier rounds in Abu Dhabi that yielded little progress, this meeting, he suggested, would address “the main issues” directly. The Russian delegation will be led by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to President Vladimir Putin, alongside military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov. Kirill Dmitriev, Putin’s special envoy, will participate in a separate working group focused on economic matters.

On the Ukrainian side, the delegation will be headed by Rustem Umerov, secretary of the national security and defence council, and include senior officials such as Kyrylo Budanov and Serhiy Kyslytsya. Before departing for Geneva, Umerov reaffirmed Kyiv’s pursuit of “a sustainable and lasting peace,” though Ukrainian officials remain sceptical of Moscow’s willingness to compromise.

Even as diplomats prepare their dossiers, the guns have not fallen silent. Zelenskyy said continued Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory betray Moscow’s indifference to diplomatic overtures. “Only with sufficient pressure on Russia and clear security guarantees for Ukraine can this war realistically be brought to an end,” he wrote on social media.

Nearly four years on, the war’s toll is staggering: tens of thousands dead, millions displaced, and vast swathes of Ukrainian cities reduced to rubble. Russia controls roughly one-fifth of Ukraine’s territory, including Crimea and parts of the Donbas seized before the 2022 invasion. Beyond land, disputes over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the potential presence of Western troops in a post-war Ukraine remain deeply contentious.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to represent the Trump administration at the Geneva talks, underscoring Washington’s renewed diplomatic engagement.

Whether Geneva becomes a turning point or merely another chapter in a grinding conflict remains uncertain. For now, beneath the serene skyline of the Swiss city, adversaries will sit across from one another — burdened by history, hardened by war, and watched by a weary world longing for an end to Europe’s bloodiest struggle in generations.