Donald Trump urges Russia, Ukraine to ‘stop’ war, ‘let both claim victory’

During his media briefing before the bilateral meeting, Trump appeared to soften his earlier stance on supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. Once seen as a vocal proponent of arming Kyiv, he now struck a tone of weary pragmatism.

“We’re going to be talking about Tomahawks,” he said, “but I’d much rather have them not need Tomahawks. I’d much rather have the war be over. We are in it to get the war over.”

He added that the United States itself needed the missiles for its own security.

“We need Tomahawks. And we need a lot of other things we’ve been sending over the last four years to Ukraine,” he noted.

Zelenskyy, however, held firm. Echoing Kyiv’s persistent plea for long-range strike capability, he countered that Ukraine’s defense remains incomplete without Tomahawks, which could reach deep into Russian territory.

“Ukraine has thousands of our production drones, but we don’t have Tomahawks. That’s why we need them,” Zelenskyy said pointedly.

The two leaders’ differences extended beyond weaponry to their perceptions of Vladimir Putin. Trump — fresh from his lengthy phone call with the Russian president — maintained that Putin “wants to end the war”, while Zelenskyy flatly disagreed, insisting the Kremlin remained bent on conquest.

Trump, undeterred, insisted his diplomacy was working. He revealed that “great progress was made” during Thursday’s call with Putin and announced plans to meet the Russian leader in Budapest, Hungary, soon. A team of senior U.S. officials led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to meet Russian counterparts next week to prepare for a second Trump-Putin summit within three months.

Trump also used the occasion to highlight what he claimed was India’s retreat from buying Russian oil, crediting his diplomacy for the shift.

“India is not going to be buying Russian oil anymore,” he asserted. “They have already de-escalated, and they have more or less stopped; they are pulling back. They bought about 38 percent of the oil, and they won’t be doing it anymore.”