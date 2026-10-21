Trump urges Zelenskyy to make deal with Russia, warns Ukraine’s position could worsen

Trump warns Zelenskyy that delaying peace talks could weaken Ukraine’s position

Trump criticises US aid to Ukraine and cites casualties and tensions between Putin and Zelenskyy as barriers to peace

US envoy Steve Witkoff prepares to visit Russia as Trump seeks the release of American prisoner Stephen Hubbard

US President Donald Trump has urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to pursue a peace agreement with Russia, warning that further delays could leave Kyiv in a weaker negotiating position as Russian forces continue advancing.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office alongside vice-president J.D. Vance, Trump cited Russia’s larger population, battlefield gains and mounting casualties as reasons to reach a settlement.

“Russia’s a big machine. They just keep grinding forward, and that’s what they’ve done,” Trump said, claiming Moscow was steadily capturing more Ukrainian territory. His assessment was not accompanied by independently verified territorial data.

Trump warned that Ukraine could struggle to secure favourable terms if negotiations were delayed further.

“Ukraine has to want to settle this war. Zelenskyy has to want to settle this war. And if he doesn’t, I think it’s going to be a very bad thing,” he said.

The US president also argued that Zelenskyy had missed an opportunity to secure a better agreement during an earlier contentious meeting at the White House involving Trump and Vance.

“Could have made a good deal then. Could have made a much better deal then probably, possibly, that he can make now,” Trump said, without specifying what concessions Ukraine should accept.