Putin proposes Ukraine talks with Trump and Xi as Zelenskyy seeks to ease US tensions

Moscow has suggested holding the talks alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen on 18–19 November, the newspaper reported. The proposal does not include Zelenskyy.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged discussions about a possible meeting but told the newspaper that neither the summit nor its potential agenda had been settled. A senior US official said Trump had not accepted the proposal, although he might be open to it.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Kremlin could not immediately be reached, and the Russian and Chinese embassies in Washington did not immediately respond.

The diplomatic manoeuvring follows Trump’s diesel agreement with Moscow and his signing of an order on Friday waiving key sanctions on Russia. Zelenskyy has warned that easing pressure on Moscow could encourage Putin and extend the conflict.

Trump and Zelenskyy trade criticism

Trump intensified his criticism of the Ukrainian leader on Sunday, claiming on Truth Social that his peace efforts were progressing but that Zelenskyy did not want the war to end.

He also criticised Ukraine’s attacks on Russian diesel refineries, arguing that they were disrupting international fuel markets, including supplies affecting the United States.