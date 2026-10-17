Zelenskyy urges support for US sanctions on Russia after Trump pauses package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday urged supporters to speak out in favour of new US sanctions against Russia after President Donald Trump signed an executive order pausing a sweeping package of restrictions targeting the Russian economy.

The decision has raised concerns in Ukraine that it could face intensified Russian attacks with winter approaching. Zelenskyy described the move as unfortunate but stopped short of directly criticising Trump amid growing tensions between Kyiv and Washington.

“A decision was unfortunately made in America to completely disregard the Lindsey Graham Act, which was supposed to impose truly effective pressure on Russia to bring this war to an end,” Zelenskyy wrote.

He said the proposed legislation could still help increase pressure on Moscow, but stressed that it needed to be implemented.

“This Act could have helped enormously — and still can! But it needs to actually work, and every voice in support of it matters,” he said.

The US decision to put the sanctions package on hold comes as Ukraine continues to face Russian military attacks and prepares for winter, when damage to energy infrastructure can disrupt electricity, heating and water supplies.