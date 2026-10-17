Zelenskyy urges support for US sanctions on Russia after Trump pauses package
Ukrainian president expresses disappointment over the US decision as Kyiv reports a major Russian attack on energy infrastructure ahead of winter
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday urged supporters to speak out in favour of new US sanctions against Russia after President Donald Trump signed an executive order pausing a sweeping package of restrictions targeting the Russian economy.
The decision has raised concerns in Ukraine that it could face intensified Russian attacks with winter approaching. Zelenskyy described the move as unfortunate but stopped short of directly criticising Trump amid growing tensions between Kyiv and Washington.
“A decision was unfortunately made in America to completely disregard the Lindsey Graham Act, which was supposed to impose truly effective pressure on Russia to bring this war to an end,” Zelenskyy wrote.
He said the proposed legislation could still help increase pressure on Moscow, but stressed that it needed to be implemented.
“This Act could have helped enormously — and still can! But it needs to actually work, and every voice in support of it matters,” he said.
The US decision to put the sanctions package on hold comes as Ukraine continues to face Russian military attacks and prepares for winter, when damage to energy infrastructure can disrupt electricity, heating and water supplies.
In a separate statement on Saturday, Zelenskyy said Russian forces had carried out a large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, striking more than 15 sites across the country.
“The sheer scale and unrelenting pace of Russia's strikes, specifically against our energy sector, are unfortunately having severe consequences,” he said.
Ukraine's air force said Russia launched four cruise missiles and 332 attack drones overnight. Ukrainian forces suppressed or destroyed all four missiles and 289 of the drones, it said.
Russian attacks on Ukraine's power grid have intensified ahead of winter in previous years, damaging infrastructure needed to provide electricity and heating to civilians. Ukrainian officials have also warned that Moscow is stockpiling ballistic missiles for further attacks in the coming months.
Zelenskyy's appeal for support for the sanctions comes as Ukraine seeks continued Western backing to counter Russia's military campaign and protect its energy infrastructure.