Trump voices strong support for India-West Asia-Europe corridor
US president links the initiative to concerns over energy routes and commercial shipping in West Asia
Donald Trump said his administration strongly supports the India-West Asia-Europe Economic Corridor
Speaking at a meeting with Gulf Cooperation Council members, he called for energy infrastructure to move away from routes he described as vulnerable to Iran
The corridor, unveiled at the 2023 G20 summit in New Delhi, aims to improve links between South Asia, West Asia and Europe
US President Donald Trump has expressed strong support for the India-West Asia-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), linking the initiative to concerns about the security of energy routes in West Asia.
Trump made the remarks on Tuesday at a multilateral meeting with Gulf Cooperation Council members on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session. He said attacks on commercial shipping and neighbouring countries showed the need to shift energy infrastructure away from what he called “Iranian checkpoints”.
“That’s why my administration strongly supports the India-West Asia-Europe Economic Corridor,” Trump said. He also referred to other ways of transporting oil, including pipelines.
IMEC was unveiled at the G20 summit in New Delhi on 9 September 2023. The multinational initiative seeks to improve transport and infrastructure links across South Asia, West Asia and Europe, with the aim of strengthening trade and connectivity.
With PTI inputs