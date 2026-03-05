India seeks US security for Middle East oil shipments

India is seeking support from the United States to secure marine cover for vessels carrying crude oil and gas from the Middle East as it prepares to safeguard energy supplies amid disruptions caused by the widening conflict in West Asia, a senior oil ministry official said.

The official said India is currently in discussions with US authorities to obtain protection for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route that has been affected by the ongoing conflict in the region.

India presently holds crude oil reserves equivalent to 25 days of consumption, including stocks in storage tanks, pipelines and cargoes already in transit. The country also maintains a similar level of reserves of finished fuels such as petrol and diesel.

The crisis in West Asia has disrupted tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea lane that carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply and significant volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Hormuz disruption raises energy concerns

India imports about 88 per cent of its crude oil and nearly half of its LNG requirements.

Approximately 40–50 per cent of India’s crude oil imports and 50–60 per cent of LNG shipments normally pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The corridor is about 21 nautical miles wide at its narrowest point, with two shipping lanes that are only two miles wide each, separated by a two-mile buffer zone.

Despite the disruption, the official said India currently remains in a stable position.

“We are in a comfortable position right now,” the official said, adding that oil supplies not routed through the strait continue to reach India.