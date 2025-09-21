Donald Trump warns Afghanistan over Bagram airbase, threatens consequences
US president says they have been seeking control of the base, a key hub for American forces after the 9/11 attacks
US President Donald Trump has issued a firm ultimatum to Afghanistan, calling for the return of the strategically vital Bagram airbase to American hands, a move that underscores Washington’s enduring stakes in the region.
Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote: “If Afghanistan doesn't give Bagram airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, bad things are going to happen.”
Trump reiterated that Washington has been pursuing control of the base, which served as a key operational hub for American forces following the 11 September attacks. Speaking to reporters on Friday, he confirmed ongoing discussions with Afghanistan on the matter, adding, “We want to retake it.”
The Bagram airbase, located 50 km north of Kabul, was the largest US military installation in Afghanistan and played a central role in the 20-year US-led military presence, which ended with the American withdrawal in August 2021. The base was subsequently taken over by the Taliban.
In response, the Taliban and Afghan officials strongly rejected Trump’s remarks. A senior diplomat, Jalali, told state-run Radio and Television of Afghanistan (RTA) that “Afghans have never accepted foreign military presence in their land throughout history. Afghanistan and America need engagement on economic and political relations based on bilateral respect and common interests.”
Trump has criticised his predecessor Joe Biden for relinquishing Bagram during the 2021 withdrawal, and his latest statement signals continued pressure on Afghanistan regarding the strategically important base.
With IANS inputs
