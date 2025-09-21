Donald Trump warns Afghanistan over Bagram airbase, threatens consequences

US President Donald Trump has issued a firm ultimatum to Afghanistan, calling for the return of the strategically vital Bagram airbase to American hands, a move that underscores Washington’s enduring stakes in the region.

Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote: “If Afghanistan doesn't give Bagram airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, bad things are going to happen.”

Trump reiterated that Washington has been pursuing control of the base, which served as a key operational hub for American forces following the 11 September attacks. Speaking to reporters on Friday, he confirmed ongoing discussions with Afghanistan on the matter, adding, “We want to retake it.”