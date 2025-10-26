Donald Trump warns Hamas to return Israeli hostages within 48 hours
Arab nations in Gaza ceasefire talks will “take action” if group fails to comply, claims US president
In a stern message echoing across diplomatic channels, US President Donald Trump has warned Hamas to begin returning the bodies of deceased hostages promptly, underscoring the urgency of compliance with international norms and ongoing peace efforts.
Writing on Truth Social late on Saturday evening, Trump emphasised that Arab nations involved in the Gaza ceasefire negotiations would “take action” should the militant group fail to act.
“Hamas is going to have to start returning the bodies of the deceased hostages, including two Americans, quickly, or the other countries involved in this GREAT PEACE will take action. Some of the bodies are hard to reach, but others they can return now and, for some reason, they are not,” Trump wrote.“Let’s see what they do over the next 48 hours. I am watching this very closely.”
While all living hostages have been safely returned from Gaza, 13 of the 28 deceased hostages outlined in the US-proposed ceasefire remain in Hamas’ custody. The terror group maintains that only some bodies are accessible without specialised equipment, a challenge Israel has sought to mitigate by allowing an Egyptian team with technical tools to enter Gaza to assist in recovery operations.
The president’s post came hours after a meeting with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani aboard Air Force One during a Doha stopover. Qatar has played a pivotal role as a mediator in negotiations aimed at securing ceasefires and facilitating the return of hostages. Trump later described the Emir as “one of the great rulers of the world” and referred to the Qatari Prime Minister as “my friend,” highlighting the diplomatic rapport underpinning these tense negotiations.
Earlier in the day, secretary of state Marco Rubio and US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee met with the families of Itay Chen and Omer Neutra, the two American hostages killed during the 7 October attacks, providing a solemn reminder of the human cost behind the geopolitical maneuvering.
Trump’s warning reflects a dual approach: pressure on Hamas to act swiftly and engagement with international partners to ensure compliance, all while keeping a vigilant eye on the unfolding developments.
As the clock ticks on the 48-hour window he highlighted, the world watches closely, awaiting whether Hamas will meet its obligations or further strain fragile peace efforts in Gaza.
