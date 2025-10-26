Donald Trump warns Hamas to return Israeli hostages within 48 hours

While all living hostages have been safely returned from Gaza, 13 of the 28 deceased hostages outlined in the US-proposed ceasefire remain in Hamas’ custody. The terror group maintains that only some bodies are accessible without specialised equipment, a challenge Israel has sought to mitigate by allowing an Egyptian team with technical tools to enter Gaza to assist in recovery operations.

The president’s post came hours after a meeting with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani aboard Air Force One during a Doha stopover. Qatar has played a pivotal role as a mediator in negotiations aimed at securing ceasefires and facilitating the return of hostages. Trump later described the Emir as “one of the great rulers of the world” and referred to the Qatari Prime Minister as “my friend,” highlighting the diplomatic rapport underpinning these tense negotiations.

Earlier in the day, secretary of state Marco Rubio and US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee met with the families of Itay Chen and Omer Neutra, the two American hostages killed during the 7 October attacks, providing a solemn reminder of the human cost behind the geopolitical maneuvering.

Trump’s warning reflects a dual approach: pressure on Hamas to act swiftly and engagement with international partners to ensure compliance, all while keeping a vigilant eye on the unfolding developments.

As the clock ticks on the 48-hour window he highlighted, the world watches closely, awaiting whether Hamas will meet its obligations or further strain fragile peace efforts in Gaza.

With IANS inputs