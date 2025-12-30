Trump warns Iran of harsher retaliation if it rearms, signals openness to new talks

US President Donald Trump delivered a stern warning to Iran on Monday, declaring that any attempt to resume prohibited military activity could provoke consequences “more powerful than the last time,” while simultaneously leaving the door ajar for renewed diplomacy with Tehran.

Speaking at Mar-a-Lago alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump painted a picture of a volatile Middle East where Iran’s ambitions could jeopardize regional peace. “Iran may be behaving badly,” he said, “but if it’s confirmed… consequences will be very powerful.” Citing intelligence reports, he warned that Iran, after earlier US strikes obliterated key sites, might be scouting alternative locations — a move he described as a “big mistake.”

Yet, Trump did not close the door on dialogue. Asked about supporting bilateral talks with Iran, he replied simply, “Yeah. I would. Sure,” recalling previous attempts to negotiate before tensions escalated. “I said, let’s negotiate, and they didn’t believe what was going to happen would happen. Now they believe me,” he said, underscoring his dual strategy of deterrence coupled with diplomacy.