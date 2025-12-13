Iran seizes foreign oil tanker over alleged fuel smuggling in Sea of Oman

Iran has seized a foreign-flagged oil tanker in the Sea of Oman on allegations of smuggling six million litres of fuel, authorities said on Saturday.

According to local media reports, the seizure was confirmed by Mojtaba Qahremani, Chief Justice of Hormozgan province, who said the action followed sustained intelligence monitoring of suspected fuel-smuggling activity along Iran’s maritime borders.

Judicial officers, acting on a court warrant, intercepted and inspected the vessel in waters under Iran’s sovereignty near the western Jask area. Inspections reportedly uncovered multiple maritime violations and irregularities in the tanker’s cargo documentation, prompting its confiscation on charges of transporting smuggled fuel.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency quoted Qahremani as saying that the tanker had also attempted to evade authorities by ignoring orders to stop and fleeing. He added that the ship lacked valid navigational and fuel cargo documents, had switched off its radar systems, and had allegedly damaged onboard equipment at the time of seizure.