Iran seizes foreign oil tanker over alleged fuel smuggling in Sea of Oman
Inspections reportedly uncovered multiple maritime violations and irregularities in the tanker’s cargo documentation, prompting its confiscation
Iran has seized a foreign-flagged oil tanker in the Sea of Oman on allegations of smuggling six million litres of fuel, authorities said on Saturday.
According to local media reports, the seizure was confirmed by Mojtaba Qahremani, Chief Justice of Hormozgan province, who said the action followed sustained intelligence monitoring of suspected fuel-smuggling activity along Iran’s maritime borders.
Judicial officers, acting on a court warrant, intercepted and inspected the vessel in waters under Iran’s sovereignty near the western Jask area. Inspections reportedly uncovered multiple maritime violations and irregularities in the tanker’s cargo documentation, prompting its confiscation on charges of transporting smuggled fuel.
Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency quoted Qahremani as saying that the tanker had also attempted to evade authorities by ignoring orders to stop and fleeing. He added that the ship lacked valid navigational and fuel cargo documents, had switched off its radar systems, and had allegedly damaged onboard equipment at the time of seizure.
Eighteen individuals, including the ship’s captain and crew members, have been placed under legal supervision as investigations continue. Judicial authorities said further details would be released once inquiries into the case are completed.
Separately, state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting reported that the tanker was seized on Thursday in Iran’s territorial waters near the southern port city of Jask as part of efforts to dismantle major fuel-smuggling networks.
The report said the vessel was operating without essential maritime documentation, including a valid bill of lading, and had disabled its navigation and tracking systems.
Iranian media added that the 18 crew members on board were nationals of Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh. Investigations into the ownership of the tanker and the wider smuggling operation are ongoing.
With IANS inputs
