US–Israel divide surfaces after South Pars attack as Iran launches retaliation
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemns strikes, warning they could trigger uncontrollable global repercussions
US President Donald Trump issued a sharp ultimatum to Iran on Truth Social, warning that continued attacks on Qatar’s energy infrastructure would prompt the United States to strike the critical South Pars Gas Field — one of the world’s largest gas reserves.
The South Pars field, shared between Iran and Qatar, has become a focal point of escalating tensions in the Gulf. Following strikes on Qatar’s Ras Laffan gas facilities that triggered fires and diplomatic backlash, Trump said Washington and Doha were caught off guard, accusing Iran of responding recklessly by targeting liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure.
Speaking to reporters, Trump warned that any further attacks on Gulf energy assets would invite overwhelming US retaliation against South Pars — a show of force Iran “has never witnessed.” While he said he did not seek such escalation, he stressed that Washington would act decisively if provoked again.
The warning comes amid intensifying conflict across West Asia, with missile strikes and counterstrikes disrupting key oil and gas infrastructure. Iran’s attacks have damaged Gulf energy plants, including Qatar’s LNG hubs, forcing evacuations and halting production — raising concerns over global energy supplies and market stability.
Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported that US and Israeli drone strikes hit gas treatment facilities in Assaluyeh, linked to phases of the offshore South Pars field. Local authorities said multiple plants processing sour gas were taken offline to contain fires, potentially impacting upstream production, though no official figures have been disclosed.
Reacting strongly, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the strikes, warning of wider consequences. “These acts of aggression will not benefit the Zionist-American enemy and its supporters. On the contrary, they will complicate matters and could trigger uncontrollable repercussions affecting the entire world,” he said in a post on X.
Analysts warn that continued escalation risks a broader regional conflict, with oil prices already rising and global markets on edge. Diplomats caution that further strikes on energy infrastructure could deepen instability, underscoring how tightly energy security and geopolitics are intertwined in the region.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines