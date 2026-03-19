US–Israel divide surfaces after South Pars attack as Iran launches retaliation

US President Donald Trump issued a sharp ultimatum to Iran on Truth Social, warning that continued attacks on Qatar’s energy infrastructure would prompt the United States to strike the critical South Pars Gas Field — one of the world’s largest gas reserves.

The South Pars field, shared between Iran and Qatar, has become a focal point of escalating tensions in the Gulf. Following strikes on Qatar’s Ras Laffan gas facilities that triggered fires and diplomatic backlash, Trump said Washington and Doha were caught off guard, accusing Iran of responding recklessly by targeting liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure.

Speaking to reporters, Trump warned that any further attacks on Gulf energy assets would invite overwhelming US retaliation against South Pars — a show of force Iran “has never witnessed.” While he said he did not seek such escalation, he stressed that Washington would act decisively if provoked again.