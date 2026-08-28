Trump warns US action against Iran may continue, rules out talks

For Tehran, the comments underscore the uncertainty surrounding what comes next after the latest confrontation. While the reopening of the strategic waterway has eased one immediate pressure point, Trump's warning suggests that the broader US-Iran confrontation remains unresolved.

Trump also brushed aside the prospect of immediate diplomacy, saying Washington was not looking to meet Iranian officials.

“There’s not a lot to speak with Iran, we are not looking to meet or anything, the strait is open,” he said.

His comments effectively shut the door, for now, on direct negotiations, leaving military and economic pressure at the centre of Washington's approach towards Tehran.

Iran has remained at the heart of a widening regional security crisis, with the fate of the Strait of Hormuz adding a particularly volatile dimension. The narrow waterway, through which a substantial share of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies passes, has long been a strategic pressure point between Iran and the United States and its regional partners.

The reopening of the Hormuz offers a measure of relief to commercial shipping and global energy markets, but Trump's remarks suggest that Washington does not regard the development as a signal that the confrontation with Tehran has run its course.

The US president has repeatedly relied on military pressure, economic sanctions and the threat of further action in confronting Iran. His latest comments indicate that the administration continues to keep its military options open while showing little appetite for immediate talks.

Trump was also asked whether he would punish Russia if Moscow failed to scale back its relationship with Iran.

“It depends, I think Russia has behaved quite well — so far regarding the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

He did not elaborate on Moscow's role or say whether Russia had made any commitments regarding its dealings with Tehran.

Trump's comments came amid continuing concerns over commercial shipping, energy supplies and the wider security of the Gulf region. The president described the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as an important development, but stopped short of declaring the crisis over.

The Strait of Hormuz, lying between Iran and Oman, connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is one of the world's most crucial energy corridors, carrying oil and liquefied natural gas from major Gulf producers to international markets.

With Washington ruling out immediate talks and leaving the possibility of further military action on the table, Iran remains at the centre of an unsettled standoff whose next turn could carry consequences far beyond its borders.

With IANS inputs