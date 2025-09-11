Donald Trump’s aide Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah Valley University event
According to university officials, the shooter fired from a building nearly 200 yards (180 metres) away
In a shocking tragedy that has sent tremors through America’s conservative movement, Charlie Kirk — fiery activist, youth icon, and founder of Turning Point USA — was gunned down on Wednesday while addressing students at Utah Valley University. He was just 31.
Gunfire erupted during the event, sending the audience into panic. Kirk was rushed to the hospital but died shortly after. Graphic footage circulating online shows him answering a question about mass shootings just moments before being targeted.
According to university officials, the shooter fired from a building nearly 200 yards (180 metres) away.
The search for the gunman who killed Kirk remains underway after the FBI confirmed that a person initially taken into custody has been released.
FBI director Kash Patel said in a post on X: “The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues, and we will provide updates in the interest of transparency.”
US President Donald Trump issued a solemn message following the assassination of Kirk, urging Americans to honour the values Kirk championed.
“I ask all Americans to commit themselves to the American values for which Charlie Kirk lived and died,” Trump said in his statement. “The values of free speech, citizenship, the rule of law, and the patriotic devotion and love of God.”
Trump described Kirk as a friend and a tireless advocate for young conservatives, noting that his legacy should serve as a rallying point for the nation.
In a Truth Social post, Trump mourned the loss of one of his closest allies, "The great, and even legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the heart of the youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by all, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife, Erika and family. Charlie, we love you!"
House speaker Mike Johnson described the charged atmosphere in Congress following news of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, calling it “a reflection of the emotion of the moment.”
“The emotion was very high in the room,” Johnson told CNN. He explained that lawmakers first held a moment of silence, after which a member requested open prayer. “That started a debate, and some felt it was being politicised. On the Democratic side, there were shouts and groans, and then Republicans responded. It turned into a little bit of chaos.”
Kirk rose to prominence in 2012 when, at 18, he launched Turning Point USA. Under his leadership, the organisation expanded to more than 800 campus chapters and became a powerful force in mobilising conservative youth. It played a key role in Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign.
A close Trump ally and frequent White House guest, Kirk was seen as both strategist and confidant. Reports suggest he helped vet candidates for positions in Trump’s second administration. Earlier this year, he travelled with Donald Trump Jr. to Greenland to campaign for US acquisition of the territory.
Beyond politics, Kirk was a prominent media figure, known for his fiery rhetoric, social media influence, and ability to galvanise Gen Z and millennial conservatives. Supporters often described him as a bridge between grassroots activism and the Republican establishment.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
With IANS inputs