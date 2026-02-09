Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ on Gaza to convene in Washington amid criticism

In a move already stirring controversy, United States President Donald Trump’s much-vaunted “Board of Peace” — a body envisaged to oversee governance in the battered Gaza Strip under a US-led peace blueprint — is expected to gather in Washington, DC, later this month for its inaugural meeting, according to online news outlet Axios.

Citing a US official and diplomats from four participating countries, Axios reported on Friday that the meeting, tentatively slated for 19 February, remains subject to change. Beyond diplomacy, the gathering is also intended to double as a fundraising event aimed at financing Gaza’s reconstruction, even as Israel’s war — described by critics and rights groups as genocidal — continues to devastate the enclave.

The timing is politically charged. The meeting is scheduled for the day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to hold talks with President Trump at the White House, placing Gaza once again at the intersection of power, symbolism and spectacle in Washington.

Axios notes that should Netanyahu attend the Board of Peace session, it would mark his first encounter with Arab and Muslim leaders since Israel launched its war on Gaza on 7 October 2023 — a conflict that has reshaped regional politics and deepened global outrage.