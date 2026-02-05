Israeli strikes kill 24 in Gaza in one of deadliest days since ceasefire

A fragile calm shattered once more over the Gaza Strip on Wednesday as Israeli attacks killed at least 24 Palestinians in what medical officials described as one of the bloodiest days since an October “ceasefire” came into force.

Hospitals and morgues bore grim witness to the violence. Medical sources told Al Jazeera that several children were among the dead, including an 11-year-old girl, as shells and air strikes tore through densely populated neighbourhoods and makeshift camps for the displaced.

In Gaza City, Israeli shelling killed at least 14 people in the Tuffah and Zeitoun areas, levelling homes and striking without warning, according to local reporters. Further south, four people were killed when an attack hit tents sheltering displaced families in Qizan Abu Rashwan, near Khan Younis. Two more died in air strikes on the al-Mawasi coastal tent camp, where the Palestine Red Crescent Society said one of the victims was first responder Hussein Hasan Hussein al-Sumairy.

According to Al Jazeera, residential buildings in Gaza City were “squarely targeted”, deepening a sense of fear and exhaustion among civilians already battered by months of war.

Israel’s military said its armoured units and aircraft carried out attacks in northern Gaza after a reserve officer was severely wounded during what it called “routine operational activity” near the so-called “yellow line” marking areas under Israeli control.