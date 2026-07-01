Trump’s financial filing lays bare booming crypto windfall

US President Donald Trump has disclosed that cryptocurrency has emerged as one of the biggest revenue drivers of his business empire, with hundreds of millions of dollars flowing in through token sales, equity transactions, staking rewards and digital asset holdings tied to World Liberty Financial and other crypto ventures.

Trump's latest annual financial disclosure, filed with the United States Office of Government Ethics, details extensive crypto-related income and investments held through DT Marks Defi LLC (formerly DT Tower II LLC). The filing shows the entity owns a 38.25 per cent stake in WLF Holdco LLC, the holding company behind World Liberty Financial, while also controlling multiple cryptocurrency wallets and accounts.

Among the biggest transactions disclosed is $236.25 million in net proceeds from token sales distributed by World Liberty Financial LLC. The filing also reports $65.625 million in net proceeds from the sale of equity in WLF Holdco LLC.

The disclosure further breaks down proceeds generated from crypto wallets holding different digital assets. An Ethereum wallet generated $150.6 million, followed by $56.04 million from a USDC wallet, $42.25 million from a Virtual USD wallet, and $33.46 million from a Bitcoin wallet. Additional proceeds came from holdings in Chainlink (LINK), AAVE, ENA, Move and Ondo tokens.