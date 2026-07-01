Trump’s financial filing lays bare booming crypto windfall
Among the biggest transactions disclosed is $236.25 million in net proceeds from token sales distributed by World Liberty Financial LLC
US President Donald Trump has disclosed that cryptocurrency has emerged as one of the biggest revenue drivers of his business empire, with hundreds of millions of dollars flowing in through token sales, equity transactions, staking rewards and digital asset holdings tied to World Liberty Financial and other crypto ventures.
Trump's latest annual financial disclosure, filed with the United States Office of Government Ethics, details extensive crypto-related income and investments held through DT Marks Defi LLC (formerly DT Tower II LLC). The filing shows the entity owns a 38.25 per cent stake in WLF Holdco LLC, the holding company behind World Liberty Financial, while also controlling multiple cryptocurrency wallets and accounts.
Among the biggest transactions disclosed is $236.25 million in net proceeds from token sales distributed by World Liberty Financial LLC. The filing also reports $65.625 million in net proceeds from the sale of equity in WLF Holdco LLC.
The disclosure further breaks down proceeds generated from crypto wallets holding different digital assets. An Ethereum wallet generated $150.6 million, followed by $56.04 million from a USDC wallet, $42.25 million from a Virtual USD wallet, and $33.46 million from a Bitcoin wallet. Additional proceeds came from holdings in Chainlink (LINK), AAVE, ENA, Move and Ondo tokens.
Beyond realised income, the filing reveals a vast crypto portfolio. Ethereum and Bitcoin wallets are each valued at more than $50 million, while governance tokens in World Liberty Financial are also worth over $50 million. Holdings in AAVE, Chainlink and other digital assets are disclosed in value ranges stretching into the millions of dollars.
Trump also reported $1.82 million in validator rewards earned through a Coinbase staking agreement, along with $6,995 in interest income from a USDC wallet.
Separately, the filing discloses $196.875 million in net proceeds received through capital contributions by new members and the sale of Class C units of Stablecoin Holdco LLC via DT Marks SC LLC.
The cryptocurrency disclosures form part of Trump's broader financial filing covering golf resorts, hotels, licensing businesses, overseas real estate, investments and intellectual property across the The Trump Organization.
Notably, the filing does not provide a single consolidated figure for Trump's cryptocurrency earnings. Instead, it separately reports proceeds from token sales, equity transactions, staking rewards and the value of digital asset holdings across multiple entities and wallets — underscoring the rapidly expanding role of digital assets in Trump's business portfolio.
With IANS inputs