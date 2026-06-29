Trump calls 'communism' greatest threat to US, intensifies attack on Democrats

US President Donald Trump has escalated his attacks on the Democratic Party, accusing it of embracing communism and describing the ideology as the greatest threat facing the United States since the World Wars and the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks.

Addressing religious conservatives at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's annual Road to Majority conference, Trump pointed to the recent success of progressive candidates in New York as evidence that the Democratic Party was moving towards what he called "core communism".

Later, in a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: "Communism is the Greatest Threat to our Country since World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor, or 9/11."

The remarks form part of the Republican Party's messaging ahead of November's midterm elections, with party leaders seeking to portray Democrats as increasingly aligned with the progressive left.

Targets Democrats

During his speech, Trump repeatedly cited the New York primary results as a warning, claiming the Democratic Party had surrendered to its progressive wing.

"The Democratic Party is in big trouble. This is not stopping with New York," he said.

Trump also accused Democrats of undermining traditional American values, attacking Christianity, promoting what he described as radical social policies and threatening religious freedom.