Trump calls 'communism' greatest threat to US, intensifies attack on Democrats
US president tells conservative gathering Democrats have embraced communist ideology ahead of November midterm elections
US President Donald Trump has escalated his attacks on the Democratic Party, accusing it of embracing communism and describing the ideology as the greatest threat facing the United States since the World Wars and the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks.
Addressing religious conservatives at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's annual Road to Majority conference, Trump pointed to the recent success of progressive candidates in New York as evidence that the Democratic Party was moving towards what he called "core communism".
Later, in a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: "Communism is the Greatest Threat to our Country since World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor, or 9/11."
The remarks form part of the Republican Party's messaging ahead of November's midterm elections, with party leaders seeking to portray Democrats as increasingly aligned with the progressive left.
Targets Democrats
During his speech, Trump repeatedly cited the New York primary results as a warning, claiming the Democratic Party had surrendered to its progressive wing.
"The Democratic Party is in big trouble. This is not stopping with New York," he said.
Trump also accused Democrats of undermining traditional American values, attacking Christianity, promoting what he described as radical social policies and threatening religious freedom.
"The radical left want to resume the transgender mutilation of children, they want to restart the war on Christians and churches, and as you saw with the communists elected in New York recently, they want to completely destroy the traditional American way of life," he said.
He also criticised communist ideology, arguing that while promises of free housing, food and other benefits might attract support, such systems would ultimately fail.
Appeal to religious conservatives
Speaking before evangelical and conservative Christian leaders, Trump portrayed communism as fundamentally incompatible with religion.
"All communists are godless. They do not believe in God," he said, adding that Christianity would become a primary target if left-wing politics gained greater influence in the United States.
Trump also alleged that political assassinations were an important part of communist ideology.
Calling the ideological contest the most serious challenge facing the country, he described it as "the greatest threat to our country since its founding 250 years ago".
House Speaker Mike Johnson, who also addressed the conference, echoed Trump's criticism of progressive politics, warning supporters that similar candidates were emerging across the country.
"There are little mini-Mamdanis popping up all around the country running for Congress," Johnson said, referring to the recent rise of progressive candidates.