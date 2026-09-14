Donald Trump’s Ireland remarks draw sharp British rebuke

US President Donald Trump’s off-the-cuff remarks on the prospect of a united Ireland have stirred a fresh political storm in Britain, with critics accusing him of casually wading into one of the United Kingdom’s most sensitive constitutional questions.

During a two-day visit to Ireland, Trump said on Saturday that he would “love to see” the unification of Ireland and Northern Ireland, a remark that swiftly provoked a chorus of opposition from British politicians.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch took aim at Trump on X, describing his comments as another example of the president “shooting from the hip”, and drawing a comparison with his controversial positions on Greenland and Canada. She stressed that “Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, despite his political alignment with Trump on several issues, also rejected the suggestion. “I disagree with President Trump,” he wrote, insisting that Northern Ireland was “a proud and integral part of the United Kingdom”.