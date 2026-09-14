Donald Trump’s Ireland remarks draw sharp British rebuke
Conservative leader takes aim at US president, calls remarks “shooting from the hip” like his Greenland, Canada stances
US President Donald Trump’s off-the-cuff remarks on the prospect of a united Ireland have stirred a fresh political storm in Britain, with critics accusing him of casually wading into one of the United Kingdom’s most sensitive constitutional questions.
During a two-day visit to Ireland, Trump said on Saturday that he would “love to see” the unification of Ireland and Northern Ireland, a remark that swiftly provoked a chorus of opposition from British politicians.
Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch took aim at Trump on X, describing his comments as another example of the president “shooting from the hip”, and drawing a comparison with his controversial positions on Greenland and Canada. She stressed that “Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom.”
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, despite his political alignment with Trump on several issues, also rejected the suggestion. “I disagree with President Trump,” he wrote, insisting that Northern Ireland was “a proud and integral part of the United Kingdom”.
Trump’s intervention also prompted efforts to prevent his words from being interpreted as a dramatic shift in Washington’s long-standing position. Mick Mulvaney, who served as Trump’s special envoy to Northern Ireland during his first term, cautioned against reading too much into the president’s remarks, saying they did not represent a change in US foreign policy.
UK Communities secretary Angela Rayner similarly sought to lower the temperature, observing that “Donald Trump is Donald Trump” and saying the British government remained committed to the Good Friday Agreement and its established political framework.
Trump, however, ended his Irish visit in characteristically flamboyant fashion at his Doonbeg golf resort in County Clare. After presenting the Irish Open trophy to Shane Lowry, he announced that the United States would remove tariffs on Irish whiskey.
“Everyone’s been bugging me,” Trump told the crowd before declaring that, on behalf of the United States, he would “take the tariffs off Irish whiskey”.
His remarks on Irish unity and trade once again placed Trump at the centre of a diplomatic spectacle, underscoring his penchant for sweeping declarations on issues that carry consequences far beyond the sound bites in which they are delivered.
With IANS inputs