Trump’s tariff blitz lands in court as 25 Democratic states cry foul

India is among the countries affected, though it secured a partial reprieve. While Washington had initially proposed a 12.5 per cent tariff on Indian imports, the rate was lowered to 10 per cent after New Delhi amended its foreign trade policy on 14 June to prohibit imports of goods produced using forced labour.

The Trump administration has invoked Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, arguing that the tariffs are aimed at tackling forced labour in global supply chains. But the coalition argues that the justification is merely a pretext for reviving broad-based tariffs that courts have repeatedly questioned.

According to the lawsuit, the administration failed to follow the procedural requirements laid down under Section 301 and imposed the duties without establishing a clear link between the targeted countries and the alleged forced-labour concerns.

"No matter how the administration tries to justify it, the law and our Constitution are clear that the president does not have the power to impose sweeping tariffs on whatever countries he wants," James said.

California attorney general Rob Bonta echoed the criticism, saying tariffs ultimately function as taxes borne by Americans.

"Tariffs are taxes, and the American people cannot and should not shoulder the extra costs that come from the president's failed and illegal economic policy -- no matter how much the president wants them to," Bonta said.

The complaint also questions the coherence of the administration's policy, arguing that the tariff regime contains multiple product exemptions that undercut its stated objective of combating forced labour. It notes that the US investigation identified only three products allegedly linked to forced labour while imposing tariffs on imports from dozens of countries.

The states further allege that the Office of the United States Trade Representative failed to meaningfully consider testimony from affected countries and public comments submitted during what they describe as a rushed consultation process, despite widespread objections that the tariffs would do little to address forced-labour practices while inflicting economic pain at home.

With PTI inputs