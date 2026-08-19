DR Congo Ebola cases top 5,000 as WHO warns outbreak is far from over

The Ebola outbreak sweeping the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) remains a global health emergency, with the number of cases surpassing 5,000 and the death toll climbing above 2,320, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

Following an emergency meeting on Tuesday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged the international community to step up support for the containment effort, warning that the epidemic remains dangerously beyond control.

“We must be frank: The epidemic is far from being under control,” Tedros told the meeting. “It had a big head start, and we are still playing catch-up.”

The outbreak, the DRC’s 17th, has now become the deadliest in the country’s history, eclipsing the 2,299 lives lost during the 2018-2020 Ebola epidemic.

The latest crisis has set off alarm bells for several reasons. The outbreak is being driven by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there is currently no approved vaccine or treatment. The response is also unfolding against the backdrop of armed conflict in the mineral-rich country, while misinformation, distrust of health workers and deeply rooted cultural practices continue to complicate efforts to contain the virus.

Tedros warned that the disease is spreading at an “unprecedented speed”, with the geographical distribution of deaths suggesting that several chains of transmission have yet to be identified.